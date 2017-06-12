Singer Introduces Its First Chronograph, It Is Beautiful

Singer
is a brand that exists thanks to the passion for Porsche’s most renowned creation, the 911.
The company describes its work as “reimagining
” Porsche models, and its creations are amazing
from all points of view. Every detail has been carefully adjusted to a level that is not encountered on some hypercars, while also blending retro elements with modern technology.
Jean-Marc Weiderrecht was the partner chosen by Singer for its first wristwatch project, which is entirely different from the company’s usual line of work.
It is important to note that Mr. Wiederrecht is the creator of the movement of the watch, and it took the development team of the element over a decade to complete the project. There’s only one watch model in the world that has employed the device, as Hodinkee
notes.
Singer has thus entered the world of watchmaking, and the first product is called the Track1. It is a chronograph that is inspired by motorsport and the automotive world, and it will only be made in 50 examples for the launch edition.
The American firm has not specified if it will offer more units of the Track1 at a later date, but we presume they will continue the line with something else to preserve the exclusivity of the first units.
Singer will charge customers CHF 39,800 for the chronograph, which is the rough equivalent of $41,300. It comes with a titanium case, and its rated water resistance is 10 ATM/100 meters. While the California-based company designs the chronograph
, it is Swiss-made.
The back of the watch lets the lucky owners of this timepiece observe its cogs move, and it is finished with exceptional attention to detail and care. You can consider it a work of art, because it is more than just a device used to measure time.
The strap is from woven calf leather, while its pin buckle is also made of titanium. Singer’s Track1 also has a snail cam controlled central chronograph with a 60-hour power reserve, along with instant-jumping hours and minutes.