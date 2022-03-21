G81 BMW M3 Touring Design Patent Reveals High-Performance Station Wagon

Back in August 2020, BMW confirmed the M3 Touring for series production. Spied on multiple occasions, the force-fed wagon shows even more skin thanks to a design patent uploaded on an enthusiast forum.
Just like the four-door sedan, the five-door longroof makes no excuses for the fugly grille that looks even fuglier with a license plate. That obnoxious design, however, serves a purpose. Tall and narrow, the large nostrils feed massive amounts of air to the engine and the oversized six-piston calipers.
The side view reveals predictable design elements, borrowed from the 3 Series Touring and M3 Sedan alike. As for the rear end, the quad-tipped exhaust system differentiates the M3 Touring from lesser variants.
BMW hasn’t confirmed this information thus far, but everyone is looking forward to the ZF 8HP automatic transmission and M xDrive system. Considering that a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive feel are unfortunately obsolete against the likes of the C 63 T-Modell and RS 4 Avant, it’s pretty safe to assume this rumor will be proven true by BMW.
Codenamed S58, the beating heart of the M3 and M4 is currently available in two states of tune. Based on the B58 single-turbo sixer, the S58 twin-turbo engine produces 473 or 503 ponies. Torque isn’t shabby either, with the Bavarian carmaker quoting 406 and 479 pound-feet (550 and 650 Nm).
These numbers don’t tell the whole story, though, because many cars have been dyno’d well above their advertised power and torque figures. As for the 8HP supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen, that’s one hell of a torque-converter automatic thanks to clever programming. As for M xDrive, customers are offered three settings: 4WD, 4WD Sport, as well as 2WD mode.
Although the next-generation C 63 T-Modell will be a lot more powerful thanks to plug-in assistance, bear in mind the M3 Touring squared up to be the best-handling wagon in this rarefied segment. The RS 4 Avant is expected with some kind of hybrid element as well, and there’s also talk of an e-tron RS 4 Avant based on the recently unveiled A6 Avant e-tron concept.
