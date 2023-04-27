Navigation Apps and Airbags Crowned Most Important Driving Innovations

While the tech revolution in the automotive industry is still underway, the whole thing started many years ago. Systems like Bluetooth support, GPS navigation, electric windows, and self-parking systems are already very common and, in many cases, must-have features drivers couldn’t live without.
A recent survey conducted in the United Kingdom by Motorpoint crowns Bluetooth as the number one system Britons wouldn’t even consider dropping. LED headlights are the runner-up, followed by keyless entry and smartphone integration.
Adaptive cruise control is the fifth entry in a chart comprising technology responders wouldn’t want to drive without.
When it comes to tech drivers find the most innovative, the airbags installed in their cars secured the leading spot. Sat-nav and GPS navigation apps took second place, followed by parking cameras, power steering, and parking sensors.
Smartphone integration, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is also in the top 20 car innovations, alongside autonomous cars, tire pressure monitoring, hybrid engines, and auto-defrosting windshields.
Cars are continuously getting smarter, and the automotive industry is expected to be part of another major transformation once tech companies themselves expand on this front.
Apple and Xiaomi are two of the biggest names currently working on their own vehicles, with the first launch to happen in 2024. Xiaomi’s EV is already in an advanced development stage, and the company says mass production will begin for the 2024 model year.
On the other hand, Apple wouldn’t launch its car earlier than 2025. Sources familiar with the matter claim the company could initially go for a more conventional approach, unveiling the Apple Car with a traditional cabin configuration. Eventually, the Apple Car could develop into a fully self-driving vehicle that might even drop the steering wheel and pedals.
The tech giants’ expansion into the automotive world could witness a full overhaul of the cabin. Apple and Xiaomi both plan to convert the current car cabin into a living room on wheels, massively focused on technology. Screens everywhere, video calling, and advanced phone integration would be part of the new experience.
Apple, for example, has already patented advanced technology to power this concept, including windows that can automatically adjust the light for privacy reasons. The windows can dim during a video call, for instance, allowing the car cabin to double as an ad-hoc office during a video call. Gaming is also making its way to cars, as the living room concept allows occupants to play games without worrying about driving distractions. Cloud integration is already available in select models, and paired with autonomous driving, it could turn vehicles into PlayStations on wheels.
Sure enough, this transformation wouldn’t happen overnight, but it could gain more pace once technology giants bring their vehicles to fruition to compete against traditional carmakers.
