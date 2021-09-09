Mystery of a Torched Tesla on a Frozen Lake in Vermont Solved

Was it another in a series of stories about the nightmarish inevitability of electric vehicles bursting into flames? A warning sign of things to come of a future where wealthy, environmentally conscious Americans would be consumed by fire for their trouble?
According to the local fire department, the owner just happened to be driving his Tesla out to enjoy a few hours of solitary ice fishing joy when his expensive toy struck a rock and he bolted as the car caught fire.
And then the story took an ugly turn into reality. It seems the whole story was invented from whole cloth as a cover for a particularly inept scheme to steal Teslas and turn them into Vermont Gold.
Investigators and the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont discovered that one Michael A. Gonzalez of Colchester, Vermont was using his ability to con dealers out of Teslas into negotiable American Cash Money.
It worked like this: As Tesla buyers simply needed to fork over a down payment of about $2,500 at the time of purchase and offer bank account details to seal the deal, opportunity presented itself. The customer, in this case the exceptionally shady and inventive Mr. Gonzalez, simply followed the paperwork business and went to a local outlet or had the car delivered to him.
It seems Gonzalez purchased his first Tesla (a Model 3) for the vaporous sum of $58,200 during September 2018. While he did make a fatal error in using his actual driver's license and bank account details to make the $2,500 down payment, he walked away after an email confirmation from Tesla with a brand spanking new, cutting-edge electrical vehicle.
Gonzalez then sold the car to a dealership for some $42,500. He then repeated the seamless process four more times with the aid of pals and blood relatives to buy more cars from Tesla. In total, Mr. Gonzalez managed to lay hands to $607,000 worth of shiny new Teslas.
And this is where the entire venture went south. Gonzalez allegedly lit one of the Teslas afire to double his money via an insurance scam. After filing a claim with GEICO, Gonzalez ran afoul of that little lizard thing - and had his claim summarily denied - which set off an unfortunate series of events.
VICE via email that, “This case has some sensational components to it, and it has drawn a lot of interest, understandably. We all have a natural tendency to rush to judgment, and the attention has certainly drawn with it that tendency. But our entire system is designed to be fair to people in Michael's position, and we achieve fairness by requiring that judgment be reserved until all of the facts are out and presented to an impartial fact finder—be it judge or jury. I look forward to representing Michael in that process, and we're confident that the facts will dispel the conceptions that are currently out there.”
Well done, Barrister and good luck to Mr. Gonzales in his effort to fight back against those intent on besmirching his good name...
