Tesla Module Rescue Concept Is Out of This World, Gorgeous and Efficient

September is American Month here on autoevolution, a month-long virtual celebration of all amazing things made in the grand U.S. of A. This Tesla Module Rescue, while not made in the U.S. because it doesn’t even exist past its graphic representation, is a good fit because it’s inspired by one of the most successful, innovative and popular car brands. It’s all there in the name, really.
The Tesla Module Rescue is the work of designer Victor Groten Rico for his Master’s thesis. It aims to offer a solution to an increasingly widespread problem: that of offering first-aid and emergency response in a timely manner, in areas badly affected by extreme poverty, natural disasters or war conflicts. It’s not a car but a mobile health camp designed for emergency remote healthcare, which rolls on tracked wheels and carries forth the Tesla overall design language and preference for minimalism.
The Tesla Module Rescue is not a real machine and it will probably never be one. It’s a dream for a better, more sustainable and overall easier future, one in which people in these affected areas won’t have to wait for responders to set up camp before they can get emergency aid. The idea behind it is that the Module can be shipped to land and then it can crawl on its own to its intended destination.
Once the Module arrives, it instantly becomes a permanent camp with everything needed already inside. That includes medical personnel and equipment, as well as lodging for people who might need it. Everything else can be transported on a separate convoy, and the delay won’t translate into lost lives, as it is today.
The interior is described as “luminous,” offering comfort and space, but it’s also neatly thought out so that shared spaces offer plenty of privacy to occupants. It looks like Tesla and a fictional spaceship’s baby, with very clean lines and contrasting colors, and a massive infusion of minimalism. Aesthetic considerations aside, because they hardly matter considering its ultimate purpose, the Module’s interior stands out for the smart layout of shared spaces.
One such example is the sleeping furniture, a term Rico chooses for a three-bed piece of furniture with incorporated storage and a layout that offers intimacy even at maximum occupancy. A separate command center would serve as the operations base, where meetings could be held and decisions made. It would also be the place to operate this monster machine once it had to get going again.
kWh batteries from Tesla, with solar panels on the roof to keep operations going once the Module was on site and wouldn’t have access to a power outlet.
The Tesla Module Rescue could also work in a different scenario than the one Rico envisioned for it, if you think about it. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s determination to colonize Mars, it could serve as a mobile base once that happens, as well. Musk says the first manned missions to Mars should take place in 2025-2026, with colonization to follow suit. He still has time to ring up Rico and get the ball rolling on the Tesla Module Rescue, is what we’re saying.
