Mysterious Dacia Model Teased, Has The Silhouette of a Station Wagon

2018 marks 50 years since the Dacia plant in Mioveni started rolling out the Renault 8 under license as the Dacia 1100. The Romanian outfit went through a handful of changes in these five decades, with the turning point coming in 1999.
The Renault Group bought Dacia in September 1999, deciding to morph the automaker into the group’s low-cost division. And to this day, the “shockingly affordable” tagline defines the Romanian automaker, from the Sandero hatchback to the Duster crossover and everything in between. Looking towards the future, the Mioveni-based company plans to introduce a cheap and cheerful electric vehicle.
There’s no confirmation the covered vehicle teased by Dacia in this roadmap is the EV in question, but whatever it is, there’s no denying the car in question looks nice. Similar in proportions to the Logan MCV but gifted with flared rear-wheel arches, the mystery model could be a concept due to be revealed in the coming months.
In Russia where the Duster is badged as a Renault, the automaker confirmed that a “more refined” and “more expensive” version would be revealed at the 2018 Moscow Motor Show in August. But on the other hand, the Duster rides higher and looks different from the Logan MCV. To this effect, nobody knows what Dacia is teasing here.
On a related note, the Mioveni plant has been confirmed to switch over from B0 to the CMF platform. The timing couldn’t be better considering that the Sandero and Logan will be overhauled from the ground up in 2019. Speaking of the Common Module Family, the CMF-B will benefit the likes of the Clio V, Captur, Mitsubishi’s next-generation subcompact hatchback, and next-generation RVR.
Although there’s little information on why Dacia will transition to CMF-B, there are two points to be made about this change. First and foremost, there’s the problem of integrating active safety systems into the vehicle. And secondly, alternative propulsion is something the B0 can’t do as efficiently as CMF-B. The CMF-EV platform for electric vehicles, meanwhile, is confirmed to stretch from the B- to the D-segment.
