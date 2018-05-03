Mysterious Dacia Model Teased, Has The Silhouette of a Station Wagon

More on this:

1 New Dacia Lodgy to Become a 7-Seat SUV in 2020

2 2018 Dacia Sandero Gets More Expensive, Still Is The Cheapest New Car In The UK

3 Dacia Makes Duster Commercial to Teach People How to Pronounce Its Name

4 Renault Official Says Electrification “Is The Way Forward” For Dacia

5 Premium Dacia Logan Rendered as €20,000 Range-Topper with Mercedes-Benz Interior