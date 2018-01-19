autoevolution
 

Premium Dacia Logan Rendered as €20,000 Range-Topper with Mercedes-Benz Interior

19 Jan 2018, 13:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Dacia Logan is a car that was born from Renault's ambition to offer a brand new vehicle for around €5,000. However, while the French automotive producer turned to its Romania subbrand for that goal back in the early 2000s, the facelifted version of the second-generation Logan can bow be found in showrooms.
6 photos
Premium Dacia Logan RenderedPremium Dacia Logan RenderedPremium Dacia Logan RenderedPremium Dacia Logan RenderedPremium Dacia Logan Rendered
Alas, the car has gone quite far from its original starting price, as its basic version currently comes with a price of €6,950. We're talking about Romania, Dacia's home country, but you should know that the model has also been offered as the Renault Logan/Tondar, Nissan Aprio. Mahindra Verito or Lada Largus.

And if you're willing to go... wild while using the Romanian Logan configurator, you'll double the said price, reaching a financial side of €13,470.

Nevertheless, the communist roots of the Dacia brand, which have seen people struggling to fix and tweak their cars on their own, mean that the Logan has a surprisingly large tuning fan base. So what if, say, the owner of such a budget sedan might wish to take things to a whole new level in pursuit of a premium experience?

Well, the renderings we're here to show you deliver a pretty good answer to that question. This isn't the usual budget-car-meets-supercar pixel play the Internet likes to deliver.

Instead, we're dealing with the kind of approach that a Dacia eccentric might actually bring to life. And that's because this Photoshop job sees the Logan being gifted with upmarket features.

For the exterior, this means cooler trim, larger wheels and lower ground clearance, among others. As for the cabin, this is where the Dacia received a bit of a Tesla treatment, borrowing Mercedes-Benz elements, which are mixed with Renault goodie.

The process, which should bring the price to around €20,000, is detailed in the piece of footage below. The clip comes from digital artist Laurent Schmidt, who recently brought us the $50,000 Porsche 911 vision (think of the Dacia stunt as the opposite of the Neunelfer stunt).

If only somebody could change the three-star EuroNCAP rating of the Logan...

Dacia Logan Dacia Mercedes-Benz rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
DACIA models:
DACIA DusterDACIA Duster CrossoverDACIA Logan MCV StepwayDACIA Logan MCV Stepway CompactDACIA Logan MCVDACIA Logan MCV CompactDACIA LoganDACIA Logan CompactDACIA Sandero StepwayDACIA Sandero Stepway SmallAll DACIA models  