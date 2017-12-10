2018 Dacia Duster Commercial Will Make You Sing Along Too

All new for 2018, the Duster is addressed to family-minded people who need the capability of a sport utility vehicle without spending too much. In a similar fashion to the first-gen model and the facelift, the newcomer is just as “shockingly affordable”
as you would expect a Dacia product to be.
In the Romanian automaker’s domestic market, the compact crossover is available in three trim levels: Essential (€12,350), Comfort (€13,400), and Prestige (€18,450). Pricing for the UK
has yet to be announced, though it’s utmost certain the entry-level Duster II will start at less than £10,000.
When it comes down to equipment, it’s best to ignore the Essential and go straight for the Comfort if you want creature comforts such as air conditioning
, cruise control, electric windows, and a center armrest. The range-topping Prestige comes from the get-go with the Look Package, 17-inch alloy wheels, 7.0-inch Media Nav infotainment, and a parking camera.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, four engines and two transmissions are available in Europe
: 1.6 SCe 115, 1.2 TCe 125, and 1.5 dCi 90 and 1.5 dCi 110, manual or six-speed dual-clutch. The latter of the two gearboxes is exclusive to the most powerful variant of the 1.5-liter turbo diesel plant.
Regardless of engine option, the Duster II can be specified with a Nissan-sourced all-wheel-drive system as long as you’re happy with a stick shift. For all intents and purposes, Dacia made sure the new model embodies the qualities of the original Duster, especially in regard to value for money
.
There’s also a Renault-branded Duster
coming to markets outside of the Old Continent, which can be had with an E85-capable 2.0-liter engine and a continuously variable transmission.