2018 Dacia Duster Commercial Will Make You Sing Along Too

10 Dec 2017, 13:41 UTC
Even though the all-female reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise was a bit of a miss, the original from 1984 is a cult classic that speaks to a well-defined audience. In a bid to tap into that very audience, Dacia decided to use the Ghostbusters theme song as the soundtrack for this Duster ad.
All new for 2018, the Duster is addressed to family-minded people who need the capability of a sport utility vehicle without spending too much. In a similar fashion to the first-gen model and the facelift, the newcomer is just as “shockingly affordable” as you would expect a Dacia product to be.

In the Romanian automaker’s domestic market, the compact crossover is available in three trim levels: Essential (€12,350), Comfort (€13,400), and Prestige (€18,450). Pricing for the UK has yet to be announced, though it’s utmost certain the entry-level Duster II will start at less than £10,000.

When it comes down to equipment, it’s best to ignore the Essential and go straight for the Comfort if you want creature comforts such as air conditioning, cruise control, electric windows, and a center armrest. The range-topping Prestige comes from the get-go with the Look Package, 17-inch alloy wheels, 7.0-inch Media Nav infotainment, and a parking camera.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, four engines and two transmissions are available in Europe: 1.6 SCe 115, 1.2 TCe 125, and 1.5 dCi 90 and 1.5 dCi 110, manual or six-speed dual-clutch. The latter of the two gearboxes is exclusive to the most powerful variant of the 1.5-liter turbo diesel plant.

Regardless of engine option, the Duster II can be specified with a Nissan-sourced all-wheel-drive system as long as you’re happy with a stick shift. For all intents and purposes, Dacia made sure the new model embodies the qualities of the original Duster, especially in regard to value for money.

There’s also a Renault-branded Duster coming to markets outside of the Old Continent, which can be had with an E85-capable 2.0-liter engine and a continuously variable transmission.

