autoevolution

MV Agusta Unveils Brutale 800 America In Time For 4th Of July

3 Jul 2017, 13:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Just in time for the 4th of July, MV Agusta unveiled a special edition 2017 Brutale 800 America, also celebrating its history and relationship with the U.S.A. market, paying tribute to the classic America range from the ‘70s.
13 photos
2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America
Based on the newest Brutale 800 Euro 4 platform, the Brutale 800 America edition offers all of the latest technical amenities and specifications that are offered on the stock model.

The most noticeable change for the special bike is the color theme, which is inspired by the United States flag. A never-before-seen blue-red-white theme catches the light in a shimmering iridescence while a star-studded motif like the one on the 1973 MV Agusta 750 S is placed on the tank to evoke the days of glory.

Elsewhere, gloss black paint brings out the best in component details, such as the front fender, which sports the company’s logo.

Other features reminding of the rarity of this motorcycles are found on the rear fender and side radiator covers, all decorated with an “America Special Edition” logo. Event the red seat has been designed to incorporate the livery theme, using gilt stitching to compliment the finish of the tank.

Stereotype or not, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 America will be manufactured in a limited run of only 50 units to match the 50 states of the U.S.A. The bike’s exclusivity can also be seen in the triple clamp, which proudly bears a laser cut sequential production number. The same digits will be found on a specially framed certificate of authenticity that comes with each unit.

MV Agusta will first unveil the Brutale 800 America at Laguna Seca, California, after the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations, for round 8 of the World Superbike Championship, 7-9 July, 2017.

The special bike will go on sale in July 2017 at an MSRP of $14,998, coming complete with a two-year warranty and two years of roadside assistance.
custom motorcycle MV Agusta 800 brutale bike industry naked
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed