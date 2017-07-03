MV Agusta Unveils Brutale 800 America In Time For 4th Of July

Just in time for the 4th of July, MV Agusta unveiled a special edition 2017 Brutale 800
America, also celebrating its history and relationship with the U.S.A. market, paying tribute to the classic America range from the ‘70s.
Based on the newest Brutale 800 Euro 4 platform, the Brutale 800 America edition offers all of the latest technical amenities and specifications that are offered on the stock model.
The most noticeable change for the special bike is the color theme, which is inspired by the United States flag. A never-before-seen blue-red-white theme catches the light in a shimmering iridescence while a star-studded motif like the one on the 1973 MV Agusta 750 S is placed on the tank to evoke the days of glory.
Elsewhere, gloss black paint brings out the best in component details, such as the front fender, which sports the company’s logo.
Other features reminding of the rarity of this motorcycles are found on the rear fender and side radiator covers, all decorated with an “America Special Edition” logo. Event the red seat has been designed to incorporate the livery theme, using gilt stitching to compliment the finish of the tank.
Stereotype or not, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 America will be manufactured in a limited run of only 50 units to match the 50 states of the U.S.A
. The bike’s exclusivity can also be seen in the triple clamp, which proudly bears a laser cut sequential production number. The same digits will be found on a specially framed certificate of authenticity that comes with each unit.
MV Agusta will first unveil the Brutale 800 America at Laguna Seca, California, after the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations, for round 8 of the World Superbike Championship, 7-9 July, 2017.
The special bike will go on sale in July 2017 at an MSRP of $14,998, coming complete with a two-year warranty and two years of roadside assistance.