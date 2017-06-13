MV Agusta Reveals Its Special RVS #1

autoevolution

If you’re looking for something more special than a Ducati you know where to go; MV Agusta. And the Italian bike builder just added an amazing special model to its lineup with the unveiling of the RVS #1.
Earlier this year, MV Agusta teased us with an upcoming special project showing us a dark silhouette that made us believe it’s working on a scrambler version of the Dragster 800. And here it is, exactly what we expected!

MV Agusta assigned its new special project division Reparto Veicoli Speciali with the new RVS #1 build, and we can tell they did an excellent job, taking the already cool Dragster and turning it into an even beautiful machine that could also tackle some dusty roads too.

The Dragster chassis was retained and so happened with most of the small bits and pieces belonging to the body work. However, the bike got a new headlight that’s bigger and perfectly round to evoke that retro-style scrambler allure. LED technology has been cleverly used in its construction to meet this day and age standards.

There are also two small spotlights mounted low on the right side of the bike to give it a futuristic feel. Not that they would do much for illuminating the road ahead, but they make the bike more unique.

The centerpiece on the new RVS #1 is a hand made fuel tank with special graphics and titanium inserts. Continuing its aggressive lines is a honeycomb-pattern stitched leather seat which appears to have some room for a pillion despite the lack of passenger foot pegs.

Mechanically, the suspension seems to be the same as a stock Dragster 800, but it does feature wire spoked rims, off-road-ish tires, and a set of Braking Batfly Strada discs, which are probably the coolest ones you can find on the market.

The engine should be the 800cc triple that puts out 150 hp and meets all Euro4 emission regulations. This comes with a titanium exhaust, quick release fuel filler, racing ECU, and is garnished in various carbon fiber and titanium trimmings.

Despite all the extra stuff, MV Agusta claims the bike is actually 8 kg lighter, tipping the scale at 160 kg, which sounds amazing if you ask us.

The company said nothing about how much will the RVS #1 will cost or how many there will be built, but “a lot” and “not many” should come close to the real answers.

