2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Gets A Price In The U.S.

 
3 May 2017
by
The latest installment in the R nineT series, namely the BMW R nineT Urban G/S is finally reaching North American dealerships, and you’ll be able to get one by June. The manufacturer also released pricing and accessory information.
BMW Motorrad U.S.A. is pleased to announce the introduction of the new R nineT Urban G/S in its dealerships which will be available at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Base Price of $12,995 (plus the $495 destination charge).

For more than 35 years, the abbreviation GS in conjunction with BMW Motorrad has been virtually synonymous with a sense of freedom and a passion for adventure on two wheels, both on-road and off-road. The R nineT Urban G/S draws on the genes of the very first and legendary BMW R 80 G/S of 1980, transporting them into the modern era with contemporary technology

As with the other machines in the manufacturer’s heritage stable, the Urban G/S is powered by a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine cranking 110 horsepower.

Standard features include a 19-inch front wheel, retro headlight fairing with high front fender, high handlebars, extended spring travel, enduro footrests, a one-piece leather seat, painted steel tank, traditional forks with gaiters, ABS, twin front disc brakes cast wheels, single exhaust pipe, and a simple speedometer unit.

For no additional fees, you can swap the seat with a lower one and replace the stock road-going tires with off-road equivalents.

From here you can further equip your machine with more optional features like a chromed exhaust ($150), heated grips ($250), anti-theft alarm ($395), automatic stability control system ($400), and spoked wheels ($500).

If you’re in for a more industrial look, you can tick the box for a hand-brushed aluminum tank with visible welds, which will cost an additional $850. Oh, and if you want the welds to be sanded for a smoother appearance, you have to fork out an extra hundred bucks.
