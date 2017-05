2018 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Gets A Price In The U.S.

ABS

BMW Motorrad U.S.A. is pleased to announce the introduction of the new R nineT Urban G/S in its dealerships which will be available at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Base Price of $12,995 (plus the $495 destination charge).For more than 35 years, the abbreviation GS in conjunction with BMW Motorrad has been virtually synonymous with a sense of freedom and a passion for adventure on two wheels, both on-road and off-road. The R nineT Urban G/S draws on the genes of the very first and legendary BMW R 80 G/S of 1980, transporting them into the modern era with contemporary technologyAs with the other machines in the manufacturer’s heritage stable, the Urban G/S is powered by a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine cranking 110 horsepower.Standard features include a 19-inch front wheel, retro headlight fairing with high front fender, high handlebars, extended spring travel, enduro footrests, a one-piece leather seat, painted steel tank, traditional forks with gaiters,, twin front disc brakes cast wheels, single exhaust pipe, and a simple speedometer unit.For no additional fees, you can swap the seat with a lower one and replace the stock road-going tires with off-road equivalents.From here you can further equip your machine with more optional features like a chromed exhaust ($150), heated grips ($250), anti-theft alarm ($395), automatic stability control system ($400), and spoked wheels ($500).If you’re in for a more industrial look, you can tick the box for a hand-brushed aluminum tank with visible welds, which will cost an additional $850. Oh, and if you want the welds to be sanded for a smoother appearance, you have to fork out an extra hundred bucks.