2018 Aprilia Shiver 900 Gets Detailed

First shown at the EICMA
show late last year, Aprilia is back with more information on its all new Shiver 900 non-conformist naked bike. You can have it in a limited 35 kW power version for A2 license compliance.
The 2018 Aprilia Shiver 900 evolves the original project of a motorcycle that, from its first appearance in 2007, marked a turning point for being the first factory bike that’s fitted with ride-by-wire technology.
One of the biggest changes is the revamped engine which grew in size from 750 cc to 900 cc thanks to an increased stroke. New internal components such as redesigned pistons, crankshaft, semi-dry carter, injectors, and ECU
contributed to the bigger power output of 95 HP
and 90 Nm of torque.
The new setup is commanded through ride-by-wire technology which allows for an advanced traction control system to be had. It allows the rider to select three different levels or disable it completely, depending on situation.
The performance provided by the new engine is perfectly matched a new chassis architecture. The trellis upper part in steel tubing is connected to wide spread aluminium lateral plates using special, high-resistance bolts. The combination formed by these elements forms an extremely stiff and lightweight frame, an rational and excellent solution for reining in all the horses of the new Aprilia V90.
At the rear, the aluminum alloy swingarm with stiffening truss boasts stiffness values at the top of its category and it is sized to withstand the asymmetrical stress due to the lateral positioning of the shock absorber.
Up front, the Shiver 900 adopts a new adjustable Kayaba fork that is almost half a kilo lighter than the previous model. The sporty, three-spoked wheel rims are also new, inspired by the standard Aprilia Tuono V4 wheels and contributors to containing the weight, reducing the front by 0.9 kg and the rear by 1.3 kg
The instrument cluster is completely new and is now made up of an ultra-modern TFT technology display to ensure that the information is perfectly legible. The large, 4.3” screen (the same one used on the new Aprilia RSV4 and Aprilia Tuono 1100 V4 versions) allows all the on board information to be clear and highly legible at all times, thanks in part to its capacity of adapting the background and font colors based on the conditions detected by the light sensor.
If all these don’t suffice, the new Aprilia
Shiver 900 comes with a comprehensive range of accessories dedicated to sport and touring. You can choose between carbon fiber parts, billet aluminum components, frame guards, LED turn signals, comfort saddle, side panniers, tank bag, and many more.