Honda CB650F And CBR650F Getting 2018 Updates

The motocross
scene isn’t the only area Honda cares for, as the next motorcycles to get upgraded are the CB650F and CBR650F road machines. The two versions are set to reach U.S. soil soon this year.
Honda's newest middleweight naked bike
is powered by a compact 649cc inline four-cylinder engine that provides a satisfying rush of power and torque while emitting a throaty growl through beautiful side-swept exhaust headers (a Honda signature) and a single, organically shaped, under-swingarm muffler.
The engine is tuned especially for strong acceleration from a standing start and strong midrange roll-on throttle response for real-world street-riding performance, while still meeting current EPA standards.
With minimal body panels, the view of the nice looking engine and the twin-spar frame is unobstructed. The suspension comprises a Showa Dual Bending Valve fork and adjustable rear shock.
The brake department now works with wave-style brake rotors, with the dual 320 mm front ones being squeezed by Nissin calipers. Honda’s ABS
system is available for more confident stopping in challenging road conditions.
The full-fairing sibling of the naked CB650F, the CBR650F uses the same 650 cc engine size that offers a great mix of midrange torque and low reciprocating mass, earning the model praise as a powerful, nimble midsized four-cylinder sport bike that's ideal for a broad spectrum of users, from weekend canyon carvers to weekday commuters.
The competitively priced CBR650F benefits from a number of revisions for the 2018 model year, including enhanced power via updated intake stacks and muffler changes that also deliver an improved sound. The gear ratios have also been revised for improved acceleration feel.
Suspension wise, the fork is now a Showa Dual Bend Valve unit that has better damping action for more comfort over varying road surfaces. Another improvement can be seen in the headlight unit which now uses LEDs.
Rounding out the changes are L-shaped air valves on the wheels to simplify air-pressure adjustment. While the sporty bodywork provides wind-cheating aerodynamics, strategically placed windows offer peekaboo views of the handsome cylinder bank and sculpted exhaust headers.
Pricing information isn’t available at the moment, but do stick around for more information as it’s released.