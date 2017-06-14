autoevolution

MV Agusta Limited Edition Dragster RC Hits U.S. Dealerships

 
Apart from showing us the latest special model in its lineup yesterday, MV Agusta is also proud to announce that its limited edition Dragster RC model is available now for purchase in the U.S.
Based on the top-selling MV Agusta motorcycle, the Dragster RR, the new Dragster RC pays tribute to the race livery of the current Reparto Corse World Superbike and Supersport team.

While adopting the powerful specification and technical advances of the Dragster RR, the RC also receives the stunning Reparto Corse livery, carbon fiber windshield, carbon fiber radiator panels, gold anodized fully adjustable Marzocchi front forks, red stitched saddle with RC logo and stunning F4 RC alloy forged wheels.

For 2017, the Dragster RC also comes with significant mechanical updates that improve overall ride at low rpm and mechanical efficiency.

The three-cylinder engine is a blend of compact dimensions, light weight (tips the scales at a mere 52 kilos), and excellent performance, putting out no less than 140 hp at 13,100 rpm. And as with other models in the range, it snarls with an acute and raw exhaust note through a beautifully designed three-element silencer.

The bike also comes with fully adjustable front and rear suspension while stopping power is provided by 320 mm diameter front discs and Brembo four-piston radial calipers.

Based on the electronic control unit designed specifically and exclusively for MV Agusta, the LCD panel on the dashboard allows the rider to exploit the Dragster 800 RC with four riding configurations. One of them offers complete personalization, parameter by parameter including engine response, rev limiter, engine torque management, throttle sensitivity and engine braking.

Indispensable for dragstrip performance is the Quickshifter EAS 2.0 which permits rapid gear changes both up and down the gearbox without time to catch a breath. Traction control is offered on eight levels or entirely disengaged, allowing you to choose between spinning the rear wheel out of corners or contrastingly with the tranquility of complete electronic intervention.

Each Dragster RC comes with a certificate of authenticity, a build plaque with the production number stamped, and a special Dragster RC bike cover to keep the dust away when parked in your garage.

The MV Agusta Dragster RC will be made in only 350 units, each wearing a Manufactured Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $20,398.
