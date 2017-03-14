MV Agusta To Hit The Asphalt At 2017 Daytona 200

The United States division of MV Agusta is proud to announce it supports two riders, Taylor Knapp and Christian Cronin, in the 76th Daytona 200
race, both riding the awesome F3 675 model.
Both riders have a hefty record of successful racing in different categories and see the F3 model as a perfect contender to bring all the way to the finish line.
Knapp and Cronin will spearhead the brand’s representation in the renowned endurance race with technical support led by MV Augusta US head technician Bruce Meyers, in what will be an intense battle on the 3.5-mile speedway course.
Experienced and coveted rider, Knapp went to Daytona in 2005 when he placed 9th and had promised himself another race at the legendary track when he will obtain a better finish.
Cronin too has had his fare share of experience before now; a local legend in New Hampshire, he’ll push the team to ensure a strong finish can be achieved placing great importance of practice and qualifying stages for optimal motorcycle setup.
Back in the garage, the two riders will heavily rely on the technical experience of Meyers who has seen success with Team BCM/Meyers Performance in previous regional, national, and international racing series.
The MV Agusta F3 675
is a weapon for both road and track environments. Featuring the new MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) platform, the Supersport boasts an ultra-advanced chassis and cutting-edge technology on par with the best liter-class machines.
Its inline three-cylinder powerplant generates 128 hp at 14,500 rpm and a maximum of 71 Nm of torque at 10,600 rpm, all singing through a gorgeous 3-1-3 exhaust system.
The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. (EST) on March 18th, 2017, at the well-known Daytona International Speedway. Ticket prices start at $45 if you buy in advance. They’ll be $5 more at the gate and kids under 12 are allowed for free if they’re with an adult.