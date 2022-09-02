Murdered-Out Mercedes-Benz S 580 Looks Tougher When Lowered on Full-Face AL13s

Although it is not necessarily what Mercedes-Benz envisioned for its W223 S-Class, the German limousine eagerly shows it knows how to embrace the dark side when it has a little help from the aftermarket realm.
Especially in the United States, many Mercedes-Benz S-Class units – both of the regular and Maybach variety – never stay long in factory specification. Instead, owners who are not enamored with the hype surrounding two-tone makeovers will usually go for exceptionally clean, monochromatic looks. And, of course, is there anything cleaner than absolute white or extreme black?
Of course not, and so it turns out that Mercedes’ seventh-generation full-size luxury sedan has become a darling of the murdered-out customization culture, among others. But when everything is black on black and blacker, how do you manage to stand out in a crowd? Well, easy, it all depends on the accessories – such as the type of aftermarket wheels you choose the ride to be lowered upon.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as a good case in point could be made right here with the S 580 embedded below. The good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik sure have a German luxury sedan on the fully blacked menu for S-Class fans, and it is clearly dressed to impress by a Huntington Beach, California-based automotive service outlet called Benz Works.
The aftermarket company outfitted the Mercedes-Benz S 580 with AL13’s C00R Duoblock set featuring a Gloss Black finish to match the rest of the body. And, as it turns out, these full-face wheels are a match made in heaven for a Mercedes that almost has no other specks of color save for the headlight and taillight assembly! Now, does this get a murdered-out hall pass, or not?
