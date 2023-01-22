Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 Review (Switch): A Disastrous Port of a Great Formula

Riding a bike is infinitely more liberating than repairing one for most of us, but that’s not to say that there aren’t people that favor the latter over the first. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 is meant to provide both sides with the option to get their hands dirty while changing a wheel or a fuse box. The game developed by Play2Chill lets you take on the role of a virtual mechanic who is trying to build their empire by buying, renovating and, ultimately, creating their own custom motorcycle.

17 photos