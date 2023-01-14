Walmart Motorcycle Gets a Turbocharger From Wish and It's Pretty Silly

The world of motorcycles, especially on social media, is filled with ultra-fast bikes, be it in custom or stock configuration. This phenomenon is even more pronounced on YouTube, the world of over-the-top builds. So, in a sea of mind-bending speed, let’s take a look at something refreshing, downright silly, and completely different: a Walmart motorcycle with a turbocharger from Wish. This should be fun.
First of all I will start by saying that this is a pit bike, not a fully-fledged motorcycle. This foolish project is done by the guys at Donut Media, a YouTube channel known for their carefree attitude and silly builds and challenges. Also I should add that they've already put nitrous on this bike, and now they decided to step it up with a turbocharger, albeit of dubious origins - Wish.
Yes, the guys that sell cheap alternatives to everything also has budget-friendly options when it comes to forced induction. Pair that with a bike from Walmart, and you have the perfect recipe for disaster.
Yes a fully functioning motorcycle from Walmart, the place where you do your weekly shopping. With a vicious 6 hp (6.08 ps) of power and an 18 mph (29 kph) top speed, there is a lot of room for improvement, so a nitrous oxide system and a turbocharger seem downright logical.
As I said, in a previous video the guys from Donut Media put a NOS kit on this little monster, giving it a 40 hp (40.5 ps) adrenaline shot. But that wasn’t enough, so in comes the Wish turbocharger to the rescue.
As you can expect, this installation was no easy feat. First of all, the turbo package arrived with the turbocharger itself, and…that’s about it. That said, they had to manufacture everything else: gaskets, flanges, lubrication system, you name it - and so they did.
But the mounting of the turbo itself is just the tip of the iceberg, because, after adding a bunch of air to the engine, you also have to add more fuel. And this Walmart pit bike has a carbureted engine, so that will be another headache for the Donut team.
After moving past setback after setback and a lot of hours spent on what may seem like a pointless project, the Walmart monster roared to life with a turbocharger strapped to it and ready to tear up the track - and, boy oh, boy, it delivered.
With the previously mentioned nitrous kit, the top speed reached a whopping 28 mph (45 kph), but that is nothing compared to the numbers that it put out with forced induction - a blistering 34 mph (55 kph)!
Now, you might be asking what's the point of this build. Well, there isn't one, besides entertainment and doing it for the sake of doing something different, and in a world of incredibly fast creations, cars or bikes, it is refreshing to see something like this, done solely for fun and laughs.
