Assault Modular Bike Is a Gritty, Fully Customizable Monster With Interchangeable Parts

Remember how much fun it was to play with LEGO and building blocks as a kid? You could do that for hours on end without getting bored, as there was always something new and exciting to create. Assault Dynamics allows you to do just that with its tactical two-wheelers, dubbed the “world’s first bikes built on an open modular architecture.”
How cool would it be to be able to easily switch from a mountain bike to a BMX, from a non-motorized bike to an electric one, from a regular bike to a fat-tire bike, from hardtail frames to full suspension, from bike shocks to motorcycle shocks, and so on? That’s exactly what the Assault modular bike is all about, built on an open modular platform that lets you swap parts and designs according to your preferences.
The open modular architecture allows the sharing of key components between the bikes, as all parts are interchangeable across the available models. Assault Dynamics claims that this ability of the users to change the design of the bike is an industry first. Customers can customize and upgrade their bikes down to the very last component, from frame to tires, shocks, handlebars, seats, and so on.
Assault Dynamics says it has over 20 patent-protected frame designs to offer and more than 100 accessories to go with its bikes. The two-wheelers come in BMX, Mountain, and fat-tire versions, as non-motorized bikes or electric bikes, hardtail or full suspension variants. All of them look gritty and solid, boasting a military-grade design that earned them the title of “tactical bikes.”
Assault’s modular wheelers also come with a dedicated app that connects all Assault Dynamics owners so they can get in touch with one another if they ever want to swap parts.
Right now, the developer of the modular bicycles is seeking funding on Kickstarter. The most affordable version of the Assault bike requires a pledge of $2,100, with the estimated delivery date being April 2023.
