Get a Taste of the Upcoming Driving Simulator Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths

Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths is a truck driving simulator that mixes elements from different games to make it stand out. If you’ve played SnowRunner and / or Car Mechanic Simulator, then you’ll find that Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths is trying to be a little bit of both.
In Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths, players must transport a wide range of good using a decrepit truck that will break down when they least expect it. Luckily, you’re one of the best mechanics out there, so you’ll be using those high-level repairing skills to put your truck on the road again.
Set in the South American wilderness, the game lets players explore some of the toughest paths in the region, while loading and unloading goods, and make some complex repairs. On the bright side, players are also promised breathtaking views and an interesting story via the main campaign.
Developer by Atomic Jelly, Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths doesn’t have a release date yet, but fans of the genre can try out the free prologue that has just been released on PC (via Steam). The prologue is available globally from today and will probably remain free event after the game’s launch.
It’s a good way to tell whether or not this is something that you would play and have fun. The prologue offers a story-driven introduction to the main campaign, the repair gameplay mechanic so that you can fix your truck when needed, as well as transportation missions that will send you across South American pathways.
The final version of the game will provide the option to improve, service, and change the look of your truck, the ability to perform minor truck repairs on the road, garage serving as a hub for personalization, an interesting storyline, a fully stacked toolbox, the ability to acquire new parts through world exploration, as well as high level of realism.
If you’re into SnowRunner, Car Mechanic Simulator and other similar games, you can now try Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths – Prologue for free on Steam.
Set in the South American wilderness, the game lets players explore some of the toughest paths in the region, while loading and unloading goods, and make some complex repairs. On the bright side, players are also promised breathtaking views and an interesting story via the main campaign.
Developer by Atomic Jelly, Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths doesn’t have a release date yet, but fans of the genre can try out the free prologue that has just been released on PC (via Steam). The prologue is available globally from today and will probably remain free event after the game’s launch.
It’s a good way to tell whether or not this is something that you would play and have fun. The prologue offers a story-driven introduction to the main campaign, the repair gameplay mechanic so that you can fix your truck when needed, as well as transportation missions that will send you across South American pathways.
The final version of the game will provide the option to improve, service, and change the look of your truck, the ability to perform minor truck repairs on the road, garage serving as a hub for personalization, an interesting storyline, a fully stacked toolbox, the ability to acquire new parts through world exploration, as well as high level of realism.
If you’re into SnowRunner, Car Mechanic Simulator and other similar games, you can now try Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths – Prologue for free on Steam.