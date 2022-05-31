Euro Truck Simulator 2 Heart of Russia DLC Gets Canceled for Obvious Reasons

Developer SCS Software has just announced that it has decided to cancel the upcoming Heart of Russia DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2. The expansion was in the works for quite some time, and while we did get some updates regarding its development, no release window has been confirmed.
Today, Euro Truck Simulator 2 developer issued a statement that explains the reasoning behind its decision to indefinitely postpone the launch of Heart of Russia. In fact, it’s not that hard to imagine why SCS Software canceled the Heart of Russia DLC, considering the war going on in Ukraine.
What’s interesting is that when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Heart of Russia DLC was just a month away from being released. Although SCS Software continued to work on the new piece of content, it ultimately decided not to go through with it.
“When developing our games, we try to be as apolitical as possible, in a way shielding the global player audience from everyday controversies. We quite like the idea that our shared passion, for a truck simulation, allows people to connect, to pay a virtual visit to a neighboring country in peace, and to enjoy a hobby that we commonly share, rather than allowing anything divisive to set us apart. But since our DLC, Heart of Russia, directly concerns Russia, and with so many people suffering, we decided to refrain from releasing the DLC so that it is not perceived in any way as being in support of or tolerance of the aggression.”
For those who feel sad about SCS Software’s decision to cancel Heart of Russia, know that there’s some hope that the DLC will eventually see the light of day. The developer vaguely hinted at a possible release after the war ends, but if that happens SCS Software must find a way to release Heart of Russia in a way that can be seen as a catalyst for healing, not a way to support aggression.
