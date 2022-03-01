SnowRunner’s Latest DLC Adds a Powerful New Truck

SnowRunner, the “not for the faint-hearted” truck simulator developed by Saber Interactive, is getting a brand-new DLC aimed at veteran players. The so-called Crocodile Pack is meant to expand the game’s roster of powerful vehicles, but it doesn’t come for free as some of the previous DLCs released by the studio.
First off, it’s worth mentioning that the new Crocodile Pack is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The DLC is nicknamed after the newly added Step 33-64 “Crocodile” truck, which comes with three uniquely designed add-ons.
The new DLC can be purchased on any of the mentioned platforms for $4/€4 and is NOT included in the Year 1 Pass or Year 2 Pass, so it must be bought as a standalone DLC. There’s not much else included in the DLC except for what we’ve already said:
The new Step 33-64 Crocodile truck is a pretty versatile vehicle, as players can switch between tasks and terrains on the fly. Each of the add-ons included in the pack is meant to complete the vintage look of the truck. If you want to RP (role-play) the truck, you can rescue vehicles using the maintenance and fuel add-ons, or haul cargo with the side-board.
Elsewhere, developer Saber Interactive announced that new modding tools will soon make their way to Nintendo Switch. Following the same model as for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One mods, players on Nintendo Switch will be able to publish and update their mods, which will be reviewed and vetted by the folks at Saber Interactive.
Also, once Season 7 comes out, SnowRunner players will be able to subscribe to and download their favorite mods by signing in their mod.io account from the in-game menu.
- The Step 33-64 “Crocodile” truck
- A Sideboard Trailer
- A Maintenance Frame add-on
- A Small Fuel Carrier add-on
