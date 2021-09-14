SnowRunner Adds Jeep Off-Road Legends Wrangler-Rubicon and Renegade

Saber Interactive, the studio behind off-road simulator SnowRunner, recently kicked off Season 5: Build & Dispatch, which expands the gaming experience with two new TATRA vehicles and two new maps.
The new DLC can be purchased separately for $7, but it’s also included in the Year 2 Pass, which can be bought for $25. Regardless of whether you own Year 2 Pass, there’s a new DLC now up for grabs in case you want to enrich your SnowRunner experience, and you’re going to have to pay for it.
The folks at Saber Interactive have inked a partnership with Jeep to bring SnowRunner players two off-road legends, the Wrangler-Rubicon and Renegade. Both iconic Jeep trucks have been bundled together in a standalone DLC that costs $6.
Based on the positive reviews left by PC players, this seems to be great addition to the game, although many complain about the quality of the sound. Still, this is quite fixable, so if you’re a Jeep enthusiast, there’s probably no reason not to grab it and give it whirl.
As some of you probably know, both these Jeep trucks are part of the CJ (Civilian Jeep) class, which is famous for being the first mass-produced four-wheel-drive civilian car in the world. The CJ-7 Renegade and the Wrangler-Rubicon are pretty lightweight compared with other similar trucks with powerful modern engines.
According to Saber Interactive, both vehicles feature Jeep’s signature custom suspension system, which promises peak performance in rocky areas and other rugged terrains.
Dubbed SnowRunner – Jeep Dual Pack, the new DLC is now available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A new trailer showing both vehicles in action has been released for your viewing pleasure, so if you’re not convinced whether or not it’s worth your money, check that out for more details.
