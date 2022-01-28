Arcade Racing Game RC Rush Lets You Drive Radio-Controlled Trucks

RC Rush first arrived on Early Access last October, but indie developers Tea Monster Games and 4 Fun Studio manage to finalize their project after just a few months. The final version of the arcade racing game featuring radio-controlled trucks has been released on PC (via Steam) today.
The main goal of the game is to win races to unlock career events, compete in head-to-head battles to unlock new vehicles, and level up your way to becoming the ultimate RC champion. The game features more than 50 wacky tracks, including scrapyards, playgrounds, and even a volcano and the inside of an Egyptian tomb.
RC Rush’s campaign mode has no less than 100 race, elimination and time trial events, while the Grand Prix mode features 11 themed cups to unlock special RC trucks. Speaking of trucks, the game includes over 35 unique trucks to unlock, each with its own individual handling and specs.
If you’re more of a competitive player, fret not, RC Rush features online multiplayer so that you can race up to 6 friends online. On top of that, you can play in VR (virtual reality) for the most immersive experience, or non-VR on a regular monitor.
Despite the fact that this is an arcade racer, the physics are realistic, staying true to the feel of real-world RC racing, but not too realistic as to present players with a big learning curve. RC Rush features difficulty levels for the AI opponents, and a fully automatic steering mode for players who only want to play with one button.
Additionally, the game has a steering helper handling mode. Steering helper handling gives just the right amount of help for players to retain vehicle control whilst helping just enough to keep the trucks on track.
However, if you feel cocky, you can try the Pro handling mode, which disables steering help and allows players to fully control the trucks. It’s the most realistic mode and if you’re driving in this mode, it should feel like the real deal.
