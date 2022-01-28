Gaussin's Hydrogen-Powered Racing Truck Proves That Sand Dunes Can't Stop It

France-based Gaussin announced that its hydrogen-powered H2 Racing Truck completed its first Dakar rally raid. The company put the truck to the test in Dakar's dunes, demonstrating its capabilities.
The heavy class 8 truck entered the 2022 Dakar Rally as an experimental new energy vehicle. The H2 Racing Truck ran across the planned route, which began from Jeddah and ended in the same spot, passing through several stages.
With a design developed by the renowned Pininfarina, the H2 Racing Truck is equipped with two 402-hp (300 kW) electric motors, fuel cells that generate 510 hp (380 kW), and an 82 kWh of batteries.
However, all that power had been tamed down as the vehicle was speed-limited to 87 mph (140 kph) to meet Dakar’s set of regulations. Nonetheless, the truck tackled the sand dunes like a champ and “even exceeded” Gaussin’s expectations. It had an availability ratio of 99.9% and was able to run across the tracks for up 250 miles (400 km).
“Our hydrogen truck impressed on the spot, with its speed of 140 km/h, coupled with the silence of its engine, which is a huge asset for drivers, and finally a phenomenal torque, which made the difference in the dunes,” said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of Gaussin.
The successful run of the H2 Racing Truck at this year’s Dakar Rally did not only validate its performance but also showed the company that there’s room for improvement. The data gathered during the competition will help Gaussin work on decreasing the truck’s weight and center of gravity.
The data will also be used by the company to develop its road truck lineup, which is set to debut later this year. Gaussin will introduce four different variants of its zero-emission truck, which include a road tractor, an autonomous truck, one used in distribution, and a construction vehicle.
Following the successful demonstration of the H2 Racing Truck, Gaussin will also work with new partners. Saudi Aramco, the national oil company, will join Gaussin in the development of its future hydrogen-powered vehicles.
