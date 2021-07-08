Hyzon Plans 1,000-Mile Range Record for Its Hydrogen-Powered Heavy-Duty Truck

More on this:

1 New Heavy Duty Sets From LEGO Include 4x4 Mercedes Zetros and a Tow Truck

2 Daimler, VW’s Traton and Volvo Join Forces for Major Shift on the Truck Market

3 Ram Wins the Q2 2021 Truck Sales War, Ford F-Series Came in Third Place

4 Hyzon’s 154-Ton Monster Is Now the Heaviest Fuel Cell-Powered Truck in the World

5 Production Mercedes-Benz eActros Comes This Fall as Long Range Electric Truck