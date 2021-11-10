World's First Hydrogen-Powered Racing Truck to Tackle the Dakar Sand Dunes in 2022

France-based Gaussin unveiled the H2 Racing Truck, the world's first vehicle designed to compete in the World Rally-Raid Championship. Taking part in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in 2022, the truck will race across the sand dunes to demonstrate the capabilities of its hydrogen-electric motorization.
The H2 Racing Truck is the first model in the new range of Gaussin's zero-emission, 100 percent hydrogen, and electric road trucks lineup that is set to launch in 2022. With a design developed by the renowned Italian company Pininfarina, the truck is ready to endure any extreme conditions the desert has to throw at it.
The H2 Racing Truck will be powered by two electric motors that will deliver 402 hp each (300 kW), a fuel cell that can generate 510 hp (380 kW), and carry 176 (80 kg) of fuel. It will also include an 82 kWh battery to keep up with the desert racing conditions and will be speed-limited to 87 mph (140 kph) in order to comply with Dakar regulations.
With a hydrogen system made for an ultra-light chassis designed to be refueled in under 20 minutes, the vehicle will be able to run across the tracks for up 250 miles (400 km).
The Gaussin team developed the racing truck in just a year. The team tackled the technological challenges of hydrogen propulsion, testing the fuel cells under extreme conditions that go beyond the standard evaluations conducted by manufacturers when designing trucks for road operation.
The performance data gathered during next year's Dakar Rally will help the development of the company's road truck lineup, which is set to debut in 2022. Gaussin plans to launch another four variants of the zero-emission truck: a road tractor, an autonomous truck, one used in distribution, and a construction truck. The whole structure and design of the new vehicles will take into account technical requirements related to hydrogen and electric powertrains and the operation of fuel cells.
