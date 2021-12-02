Off-road Sim SnowRunner Headed to Maine with Two New Maps, Two New Vehicles

Saber Interactive’s off-road simulation game SnowRunner is getting yet another piece of new content next week. This time around, the game is expanding to Maine, USA, with two new maps, two new vehicles, and more cosmetics.
Of course, players who didn’t purchase the Season Pass will get new content too, which includes two of the top requested features from the community: Photo Mode and Crossplay. The latter allows players on PC and PlayStation 4 to play together, whereas Xbox One players will be able to join them very soon, developers announced.
The upcoming Photo Mode allows SnowRunner players to use the free cam and a wide range of effects to take amazing photos of the game’s wilderness. In addition, the free update features a number of addons and vehicle cosmetics, including for the top ten trucks in the game based on the players’ votes.
On the other hand, owners of the Year 2 Pass will be headed to the chilly forests of Maine with Season 6. Two large sandbox maps that feature both mud and snow will be included in the expansion, along with two new vehicles: the 8x8 forestry specialist Aramastu Forwarder, and the off-road 6-wheeler Tayga 6455B.
Dubbed Haul & Hustle, Season 6 will be available on December 7 as part of the Year 2 Pass on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and on December 8 on PlayStation 4. Along with Season 6, SnowRunner players will get the free update mentioned earlier, which includes both cross-play and photo mode.
For those who have yet to play SnowRunner, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have prepared the Premium Edition of the game, which includes the Year 1 Pass alongside the base game. SnowRunner Premium Edition is available now on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
The upcoming Photo Mode allows SnowRunner players to use the free cam and a wide range of effects to take amazing photos of the game’s wilderness. In addition, the free update features a number of addons and vehicle cosmetics, including for the top ten trucks in the game based on the players’ votes.
On the other hand, owners of the Year 2 Pass will be headed to the chilly forests of Maine with Season 6. Two large sandbox maps that feature both mud and snow will be included in the expansion, along with two new vehicles: the 8x8 forestry specialist Aramastu Forwarder, and the off-road 6-wheeler Tayga 6455B.
Dubbed Haul & Hustle, Season 6 will be available on December 7 as part of the Year 2 Pass on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and on December 8 on PlayStation 4. Along with Season 6, SnowRunner players will get the free update mentioned earlier, which includes both cross-play and photo mode.
For those who have yet to play SnowRunner, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have prepared the Premium Edition of the game, which includes the Year 1 Pass alongside the base game. SnowRunner Premium Edition is available now on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.