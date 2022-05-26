World's Fastest Milk Truck Is a Twin-Turbo, 815-Horsepower Contraption

Do you know what I love about drag racing beyond the obvious display of big engines and power? The fact that I get to see all sorts of weird contraptions hitting the drag strip in search of quarter-mile glory. This milk truck is one of those "wait, what?" things.
Yup, you're looking at a Divco truck, the kind that probably delivered milk at your grandfather's doorstep. But don't let that worn-out shell fool you, this isn't your regular junkyard-found truck. The tired body hides a drag-spec chassis and a massive V8 engine.
If it looks familiar, it's because we've already covered what might just be the world's fastest milk truck. If you missed it, the video below provides a detailed story of how it came to be and what makes it special.
An unlikely dragster that covers the quarter-mile in the low 12s while pulling wheelstands at the Christmas tree, this truck now rides on a bespoke chassis. While the front frame was sourced from a 1990s Chevrolet truck, the rear section was built from scratch.
What's about power, you ask? Well, the curvaceous hood hides a massive V8 engine that displaces 496 cubic inches (8.1 liters). Not only that, but it's strapped to a pair of turbochargers to form a combo that cranks out a whopping 815 horsepower.
Yup, this thing is almost as powerful as a Dodge Challenger Demon running on 100-octane gasoline.
I know, it's nowhere near as quick, but it's still impressive for a box on wheels. And it will hit at least 114 mph (183 kph), which more than a stock Divco is capable of while going downhill.
It's a tiny truck that I really look forward to seeing at the drag strip again, hopefully against the equally cool Jeep mail truck we reported about in 2021. But until that happens, find out more about it in the video below.
