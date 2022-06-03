Restored 1971 BMW R75/5 Has More Thrilling Upgrades Than You Can Shake a Stick At

There are people who would pay a very pretty penny for this antique head-turner, and that’s no wonder considering how great it looks.
In stock form, a 1971 variant of BMW’s R75/5 family is able to extract 50 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque from its air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin engine. The carbureted powerhouse features two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder, and it is connected to the rear shaft-driven hoop by means of a four-speed transmission.
As soon as the oomph makes contact with the tarmac, it can cause the Bavarian all-rounder to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.4 seconds. That figure’s certainly not too shabby for a motorcycle built in the early seventies, and the same goes for the R75/5’s moderate 452-pound (205-kg) curb weight and 109-mph (175-kph) top speed.
The bike you’re looking at here is no ordinary ‘71 MY specimen, however, because its twin-cylinder mill was bored out and fitted with Kolbenschmidt pistons under current ownership. In addition, the electric starter motor got treated to a revitalizing makeover, while the engine’s valves, pushrod seals and gaskets have all been replaced with youthful substitutes.
Moving on to the Beemer’s chassis, we find that its rear suspension setup was upgraded with a premium pair of Ikon shocks. On the other hand, the leading-axle telescopic forks found up front received new springs and fresh oil for good measure.
Featuring media-blasted hubs and stainless-steel spokes, both wheels are now enveloped in Michelin Pilot Activ tires. Other modifications come in the forms of an LED taillight, Sargent saddle upholstery and Albert mirrors mounted directly on the headlight bucket. Lastly, one may find a shiny aftermarket exhaust replacing the OEM plumbing.
This stunning R75/5 is heading to auction at no reserve, so we encourage that you visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website by June 5 if you’d like to see it on your driveway! Snatching the German artifact won’t exactly be a cheap endeavor though, because the top bidder is currently offering $10,000.
As soon as the oomph makes contact with the tarmac, it can cause the Bavarian all-rounder to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.4 seconds. That figure’s certainly not too shabby for a motorcycle built in the early seventies, and the same goes for the R75/5’s moderate 452-pound (205-kg) curb weight and 109-mph (175-kph) top speed.
The bike you’re looking at here is no ordinary ‘71 MY specimen, however, because its twin-cylinder mill was bored out and fitted with Kolbenschmidt pistons under current ownership. In addition, the electric starter motor got treated to a revitalizing makeover, while the engine’s valves, pushrod seals and gaskets have all been replaced with youthful substitutes.
Moving on to the Beemer’s chassis, we find that its rear suspension setup was upgraded with a premium pair of Ikon shocks. On the other hand, the leading-axle telescopic forks found up front received new springs and fresh oil for good measure.
Featuring media-blasted hubs and stainless-steel spokes, both wheels are now enveloped in Michelin Pilot Activ tires. Other modifications come in the forms of an LED taillight, Sargent saddle upholstery and Albert mirrors mounted directly on the headlight bucket. Lastly, one may find a shiny aftermarket exhaust replacing the OEM plumbing.
This stunning R75/5 is heading to auction at no reserve, so we encourage that you visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website by June 5 if you’d like to see it on your driveway! Snatching the German artifact won’t exactly be a cheap endeavor though, because the top bidder is currently offering $10,000.