SnowRunner Season 7 Goes Live, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Versions Now Out

As expected, developer Saber Interactive has just released the next major new piece of content for their hit off-road sim, SnowRunner. Along with Season 7, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are available for those who don’t own the game and want to jump behind the wheels.
Players who already own SnowRunner on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrade their game for free to the new versions, which feature enhanced graphics with up to 4K UHD, 60 FPS (frames per second), faster load times, deeper depth field and more improvements.
As far as the new season goes, Compete and Conquer is available all Year 2 Pass owners for free, while the rest can purchase it for $7 / €7. Moving on to the juicy part, Season 7: Compete & Conquer adds a new, yet small map (2km / 1.24 miles x 2km / 1.24 miles), two new cars, and several new racing activities.
The new Burning Mill, Tennessee map is more focused on the competitive (PvP) aspect and includes a large river and village tents. There’s also a dirt circuit and rally-ready off-road setting that involves new racing challenges where players can compete against their friends or chase the clock in checkpoint races.
The two new cars included in Season 7, Gor BY-4 and Sprinter 43-19 come with exclusive racing-themed skins. Neither vehicle is available from the beginning, and they are not suitable for hauling cargo. To top it all off, the new season brings cross-play support to Nintendo Switch, allowing players to compete with PC, PlayStation and Xbox players.
Finally, all SnowRunner players will be getting new cosmetic options, with the addition of 10 new exterior stickers. For more details on how the PlayStation 5 version of the off-road simulator performs, check out our full SnowRunner review.
