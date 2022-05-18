SnowRunner: Season 7 Arrives This Month Alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Versions

It’s hard to believe that SnowRunner is already getting its seventh season this month, but it’s true. Developer Saber Interactive continues to support their blockbuster off-road driving experience with new content on a regular basis.
Earlier this week, the studio confirmed that SnowRunner: Season 7 drops on the same day that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game are scheduled for release. If you missed that piece of information, publisher Focus Entertainment confirmed last month that SnowRunner will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 31, so that’s when Season 7 will be available too.
Season 7: Compete & Conquer will be available on May 31 to all Year 2 Pass owners. The new piece of content adds a summer map full of new and challenging racing activities, two new vehicles, as well as a slew of new customization options.
The new map brings players to Burning Mill, Tennessee and introduces new activities for the very first time in the series. Time-trial events where you’ll have to secure checkpoints on your way to the finish line, as well as competitions with friends on dirt and off-road tracks are among the new activities added in Season 7.
The new vehicles introduced in Season 7 are the super lightweight Gor BY-4 and the Sprinter 41-19, a Dakar-style truck specifically built for speed in the harshest conditions.
Of course, the next season of SnowRunner comes with a number of free customization items for all players. On top of that, players on Nintendo Switch will finally be able to race their friends playing on PC, PlayStation and Xbox with the addition of crossplay support.
As far as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, these will be available as a free upgrade for all current owners of SnowRunner.
