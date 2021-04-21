There’s a Bit of Oxygen Now on Mars, and It Was Made by Perseverance

If you're a fan of '70s racing motorcycles, I bet you're going to fall in love with this wonder.

Moto Guzzi 1000SP “Banfugliera” Is What Happens When Classic Dates Custom





Before it rolled into their garage, this mean machine was a regular 1981 variant from the House of Mandello del Lario’s lineup. The donor in question is powered by a 90-degree 949cc V-twin engine, with four valves and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. In stock form, this air-cooled fiend generates a respectable 71 hp at 6,800 revs and 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twist at about 5,200 rpm.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with distributing the mill’s force to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, enabling the stallion to run the quarter-mile in 14.1 seconds at 92 mph (148 kph). Now, a stock







Up front, we notice 50-mm (2-in) inverted Showa forks, while the Guzzi’s rear suspension setup received a pair of adjustable YSS shock absorbers. For an ample dose of additional stopping power, Italy’s moto architects installed a neat selection of premium braking components from Brembo on both ends. The following step consisted of treating the V-twin powerplant to a comprehensive makeover.



As such, the 949cc colossus has been adorned with a lightweight flywheel and high-compression pistons, as well as 38 mm (1.5 inches) Dell’Orto carburetors and a two-into-one exhaust system developed by Mass. Furthermore, the Officine 08 crew went as far as fitting a state-of-the-art Toyo oil cooler to ensure that temperatures will be kept under control.







Thus, this one-off Guzzi brings about a complete fiberglass attire fabricated in-house. At the front, the predator flaunts a hand-shaped fender and a full fairing with retro racing vibes, while its rear end supports a classy tail section that comes together with the side panels to form a single unit. In between, you will find a custom fuel tank rounding things out.



