FIA Introduces New Electric GT Tech With 700 kW Peak Regen

In accord with the celebration of Earth Day, the FIA has announced on Wednesday the technical regulations of its new electric-powered GT cars. Several technical innovations are featured, including a super fast charging option of no less than 700 kW. 5 photos



Unlike Formula E cars, FIA's electric GT will not use standardized batteries. The battery layout will use lithium-ion cells and it will be custom-made by Saft, a subsidiary of Total, which also supplies batteries to Peugeot Sport’s Hypercars.



Saft is designing the batteries to handle 700 kW peak regen and additionally, a quick recharge system will also enable the vehicles to recharge their batteries up to 60 percent in a few minutes during pit stops.



The maximum power of the new electric GT will be 430 kW (585 hp), and the weight will vary from 1,490 to 1,530 kg (3,284 to 3,373 lbs), depending on the model.



For the new car breed, manufacturers will develop drivetrains consisting of either two or four electric motors. Both RWD and AWD will be allowed. The FIA also wants to implement a complex torque vectoring, which is officially outlawed in



This whole concept comes to promote FIA’s vision for sustainable mobility and reduction of CO2 emissions while considering the current automotive trends.



FIA technical director Guzavier Mesteran Pinon explained that he wants to make this new electric GT category a closely linked class to the automotive industry.



“The role of electric propulsion in the automotive industry is ever-increasing, as we want motor sport to be relevant to our industry, more and more competitions are going in this direction. The main technical challenges are battery development, battery integration in the cars, and fast charging technology. This is crucial to the manufacturers who want to develop road-relevant technology rather than relying on standard components. Also, being able to utilize and adapt GT3 platform ensures that costs are under control,” he said.



