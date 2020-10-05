Kart Driver Luca Corberi Throws Bumper at Rival During FIA Championship Race

The strangest scene played out at the FIA World Karting Championship at South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato, Italy, on Sunday, when driver Luca Corberi threw two tantrums that could have easily caused serious harm in fellow drivers.
Nine.com’s Wide World of Sports reports that Italy’s Corberi crashed out, which threw him in a fit of rage. As the first video at the bottom of the page shows, he ripped the bumper off his cart and then walked to the side of the track, apparently waiting for the drivers to appear.
He was waiting for someone, alright, because he eventually threw the piece of debris at Paolo Ippolito, who races for CRG. Corberi missed the mark and bumper hit one other driver that was coming from behind Ippolito. According to the media publication, Corberi considered Ippolito responsible for his crashing out and having to bow out of the race.
Then, instead of leaving the track as he was supposed to, Corberi began to walk across the circuit, much to the dismay of the viewers, the commentator and even race officials. It was only the beginning, though.
After the race, Corberi attacked Ippolito in the pits. The same media outlet notes that Corberi was accompanied by his father (the Corberi family manages the circuit where the race took place, according to reports) and they both launched on Ippolito, delivering punches and kicks until they were pulled apart by the other drivers, officials and security.
The brawl was finally brought to a close, hopefully before anyone was seriously injured. As of the time of press, race officials have yet to say anything on the record regarding Corberi’s incredible unsportsmanlike and highly reckless conduct, but fans of the sport and professional race drivers are taking to social media to ask for a lifetime ban. It’s only by sheer luck that no one was injured, but this doesn’t take away anything from how much he endangered other driver’s lives.
He was waiting for someone, alright, because he eventually threw the piece of debris at Paolo Ippolito, who races for CRG. Corberi missed the mark and bumper hit one other driver that was coming from behind Ippolito. According to the media publication, Corberi considered Ippolito responsible for his crashing out and having to bow out of the race.
Then, instead of leaving the track as he was supposed to, Corberi began to walk across the circuit, much to the dismay of the viewers, the commentator and even race officials. It was only the beginning, though.
After the race, Corberi attacked Ippolito in the pits. The same media outlet notes that Corberi was accompanied by his father (the Corberi family manages the circuit where the race took place, according to reports) and they both launched on Ippolito, delivering punches and kicks until they were pulled apart by the other drivers, officials and security.
The brawl was finally brought to a close, hopefully before anyone was seriously injured. As of the time of press, race officials have yet to say anything on the record regarding Corberi’s incredible unsportsmanlike and highly reckless conduct, but fans of the sport and professional race drivers are taking to social media to ask for a lifetime ban. It’s only by sheer luck that no one was injured, but this doesn’t take away anything from how much he endangered other driver’s lives.
I always teach the kids I manage that respect should always be in mind when racing. I’ve been swearing a lot in my car, with my helmet on, but you always should keep your calmness. This is an example of how not to be a driver. Truly unacceptable, should be banned very long. pic.twitter.com/fFQgYtXJSy— Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) October 4, 2020
E o covardão ainda foi atrás do moleque, claramente menor, na surpresa. Que vacilão. https://t.co/9pEH7bTj7O pic.twitter.com/Ym7YhFwpcy— Estagiário da F1 (@EstagiariodaF1) October 4, 2020