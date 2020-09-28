Get Behind the Wheel of a Classic With TCCT’s eClassic Racing Simulator

4 2021 MINI JCW Countryman Comes in November with New Face and Racing DNA

In 2020, going out of the house has become a risky and even controversial affair. The bottom line is that you’re better off indoors, even if that means putting on hold all your favorite outdoorsy activities. Even racing. 8 photos



You don’t get just the racing VR, but also the actual experience of sitting in a classic. Or the closest thing to it.



The Classic Car Trust has teamed up with Racing Unleashed for a new racing simulator called eClassic. It will come in two models, one designed by Pininfarina and the other by Zagato, and will aim to replicate the experience and, just as importantly, the feel of being at the wheel of a classic.



Gentlemen racers get a three-monitor setup and a lavishly appointed interior with a wooden steering wheel, a manual gear shifter and a leather bucket seat. A hydraulic base will make the driving experience more convincing and life-like.



“TCCT is proud to be launching eClassic, which allows [users] to drive and race with classic cars whenever and wherever – safely and at no cost to the environment, in a genuinely exciting experience,” the Italian makers say on the official



Technical details are scarce right now, and pricing is yet to be announced. However, TCCT says the eClassic will come to market next year and will include online training sessions and coaching programs, together with a dedicated platform. As said above, it will be the entire racing experience but condensed to something you can live out of your home mansion.



