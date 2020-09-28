Sprint or Endurance? Both Are Possible With the All-New Hyundai Elantra N TCR

About ready to go on sale across its most important markets, the Elantra in its latest iteration is quite the splash in the compact sedan sector. Yet probably few imagined it could soon join the Touring Car Racing ranks. Well, Hyundai must have contemplated the idea for quite some time since it gave the green light for the new Elantra N TCR. And we must wonder – is this the track-appetizer for the upcoming Elantra N?!

12 photos