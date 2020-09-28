Sprint or Endurance? Both Are Possible With the All-New Hyundai Elantra N TCR

About ready to go on sale across its most important markets, the Elantra in its latest iteration is quite the splash in the compact sedan sector. Yet probably few imagined it could soon join the Touring Car Racing ranks. Well, Hyundai must have contemplated the idea for quite some time since it gave the green light for the new Elantra N TCR. And we must wonder – is this the track-appetizer for the upcoming Elantra N?!
For now, all we can tell you is that Hyundai is offering the sporty 2021 Elantra N Line to all driving enthusiasts out there, while TCR customer teams will also have the chance to experiment with the new Elantra N TCR before the end of the year.
Until then, the company decided to showcase the latest arrival in the TCR-specification package lineup while development is still ongoing. The South Korean automaker has first showcased the Elantra N TCR next to its standard road-going models during the 2021 Beijing Motor show, but the truth is the new racer has been honing its skills in a different part of the world for a while now.
The automaker has been involved in trials at racetracks around Europe for months, with the development prototypes of the Elantra N TCR already accumulating over 5,000 km (3,100+ miles) of testing. The model joins the successful Customer Racing-developed range of track-ready Hyundai cars, with the new Elantra N TCR looking just as aggressive as its i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR brethren.
Both sprint and endurance versions are being tested and developed back to back, and the aerodynamic track machine is fully compliant with the current TCR regulations. This means the model gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill (developed from a new base engine used in standard Hyundai models) to send its power to the front wheels via the six-speed, paddle-shift-controlled transmission we already know from the rest of the TCR lineup.
While the company has not provided any other technical specifications, there is reason to hope the engineers and designers from Hyundai N will see the work done by their colleagues from the Customer Racing outfit and equally “take full advantage of the Elantra’s stable, high-performance chassis and sedan body shape” to give us the eagerly-awaited Elantra N as soon as possible.
