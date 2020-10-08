Pro Driver Luca Corberi Quits Karting After Throwing Bumper at Rival

Ripping up stuff and then using debris to attack opponents might be something The Hulk does on the regular, but in the world of sports, there is no place for this type of conduct.
Italian karting pro Luca Corberi understood that a little too late.
Last Sunday, at the FIA World Karting Championship at South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato, Italy, after crashing out, Corberi went to his kart, ripped off the front bumper and then stood on the sidelines, waiting for his opponent to come zooming in, so he would throw the piece of debris at him.
It almost sounds funny in writing, but it was an outburst that could have had serious consequences. Corberi missed his mark (Paolo Ippolito, also from Italy), and the bumper hit another kart coming from behind. No one was injured.
After the race, in the pits, Corberi again flew off the proverbial handle and attacked Ippolito, punching him in the head and kicking him. Corberi’s father, who also runs the Circuit, joined in but not to bring the two apart: he helped his son put a beating on a fellow driver.
In a statement to his Facebook, Corberi takes full responsibility for his actions and announces he’ll never take part in any motorsport competition for the rest of his life. His apology / announcement deserves credit for not playing the “so sorry you were offended” card or for downplaying the outburst by saying how this was unlike himself.
“There are no excuses to explain why I’ve done such a disgraceful act, this has been something I’ve never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won’t be seen by anybody else in the future,” Corberi writes. “I’ve decided to don’t take part to any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life, that’s not a self justice, it’s simply the right thing to do.”
Corberi says he wanted judges to take his racing license right after the incidents, but they didn’t because they couldn’t. This is how he decided to “retire.”
While this might seem like the most gentlemanly thing Corberi he’s done since before he turned into The Hulk, the reality is that his career was probably over already. The Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI) has recommended the “maximum sanction” for Corberi, his father and the karting circuit they run, for what happened at the race, 7 News Sports reports. This most likely means Corberi would have gotten a lifetime ban, had he not chosen to “retire.”
