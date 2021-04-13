3 Popular Female Japanese Biker Turns Out to Be a Man: Catfishing for the Sport

1 Honda CB750K “Dark Brownie” Is the Mechanical Beauty You’ve Been Dreaming About

More on this:

Unique Honda VT750S Houses Repurposed Hardware, Flat Tracker-Infused Bodywork

Gixxer brakes, several aftermarket accessories, and an ominous aluminum outfit; this certainly sounds like a successful recipe. 10 photos



In stock form, the donor for this project is put in motion by a 53-degree SOHC V-twin powerplant, with three valves per cylinder and a displacement of 745cc. The liquid-cooled engine produces 43 hp at 5,500 revs and a torque output of 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) at 3,250 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with feeding this force to the rear hoop via a chain final drive.



SBC’s aftermarket architects kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed a free-flowing K&N air filter, as well as a bespoke exhaust system topped with an HP Corse muffler. When their work on the engine was complete, the pros turned their attention to the machine’s chassis. As such, the subframe has been cut to make room for a custom alternative, while the stock swingarm was replaced by a one-off item to keep the rear end looking clean.



Furthermore, they removed the dual shock absorbers in favor of a premium monoshock setup developed by EMC Suspensions. In terms of bodywork, SBC manufactured a ravishing selection of aluminum garments in-house. Those include an angular tail section, fresh side panels, and a flat tracker-style front fairing that hosts an LED lighting strip. The crew went as far as transplanting a Kawasaki ZX-6R's top-grade forks onto their reworked VT750S.



A healthy dose of stopping power is summoned by a GSX-R1000's brakes on both ends. The entire structure crawls on a pair of repurposed wheels that hail from a When it comes to fiddling with two- or four-wheeled rides of all shapes and sizes, the gifted Frenchmen over at Steel Bike Concept are no amateurs. As you browse their Instagram page , you’ll run into countless undertakings that will leave just about any gearhead truly lost for words. Let’s proceed with a quick examination of the workshop’s accomplishments on a 2010 Honda VT750S In stock form, the donor for this project is put in motion by a 53-degreeV-twin powerplant, with three valves per cylinder and a displacement of 745cc. The liquid-cooled engine produces 43 hp at 5,500 revs and a torque output of 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) at 3,250 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with feeding this force to the rear hoop via a chain final drive.SBC’s aftermarket architects kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed a free-flowing K&N air filter, as well as a bespoke exhaust system topped with anCorse muffler. When their work on the engine was complete, the pros turned their attention to the machine’s chassis. As such, the subframe has been cut to make room for a custom alternative, while the stock swingarm was replaced by a one-off item to keep the rear end looking clean.Furthermore, they removed the dual shock absorbers in favor of a premium monoshock setup developed by EMC Suspensions. In terms of bodywork, SBC manufactured a ravishing selection of aluminum garments in-house. Those include an angular tail section, fresh side panels, and a flat tracker-style front fairing that hosts an LED lighting strip. The crew went as far as transplanting a Kawasaki ZX-6R's top-grade forks onto their reworked VT750S.A healthy dose of stopping power is summoned by a GSX-R1000's brakes on both ends. The entire structure crawls on a pair of repurposed wheels that hail from a Kawasaki ER-6N, both of which are hugged by high-performance Heidenau K73 Super Rain tires. Rear lighting duties are handled by subtle LED units from Kellermann’s catalog, while Motogadget’s inventory was raided to obtain a Chronoclassic gauge and an m-Unit Blue control module. Finally, the bodywork was enveloped in a tasty paint scheme, consisting of a blue base and silver accents that form a honeycomb pattern.