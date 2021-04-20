Do Exploding Starships Go to Valhalla? Here’s a Video to Make You All Emotional

The Scrambler Mutations Are Strong With This Modified 1993 Ducati 900SS

As Lindsay Ross puts it, “It's as scary as it is fun, and it will honestly change your life. We have all the parts to make another one; just waiting for the brave soul who wants to party.” California is home to Hollywood, some of the prettiest beaches found on the North American continent, and snazzy hip-hop. However, diehard motorcycle enthusiasts may be more interested in the state’s blooming custom two-wheeler culture. When it comes down to bespoke wizardry, Lindsay Ross’s Pista Design is, without a doubt, among Cali’s most revered enterprises. Let’s dive in for a closer look at how this shop has transformed a 1993 Ducati 900SS into a funky scrambler that seems prepared for action.Within the ‘93 SuperSport’s trellis frame, you will find a belt-driven 904cc L-twin powerplant, which packs two desmodromic valves per cylinder head. At optimal rpm, the air-cooled brute will feed 84 ponies and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque to a six-speed gearbox. Ultimately, the engine’s force reaches the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, enabling Bologna’s superstar to run the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds.LA’s moto doctors kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed an assortment of fresh components to ensure ample performance, including new belts, aftermarket air filters, and a flawless exhaust system topped with an Arrow muffler. For a considerable handling improvement, the team wasted no time treating the Italian fiend to a Ducati ST3’s forks and a Monster 695’s higher-spec brakes.In terms of footwear, the original hoops have been discarded in favor of laced alternatives hailing from a SportClassic. Their rims are hugged tightly by chunky dual-purpose rubber. After transplanting a Yamaha YZ’s handlebars onto the SuperSport’s front end, Pista’s pros developed a custom wiring harness around a Motogadget m-Unit.Next, the subframe was modified to accommodate a BMW Dakar’s reworked saddle, while the stock headlight was removed to make room for a Hella module. Finally, the workshop powder-coated the trellis frame and applied a majestic color scheme to the bike’s standard fuel tank. If scramblers happen to be your thing, we bet you’ll digg Pista Design’s masterpiece as much as we do.As Lindsay Ross puts it, “It's as scary as it is fun, and it will honestly change your life. We have all the parts to make another one; just waiting for the brave soul who wants to party.”