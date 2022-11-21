Morgan x Orlebar Brown Super 3 Is Bespoke Holiday (Shopping) Fun on Three Wheels

Morgan, that quirky little British motorcar company founded in 1910 and currently owned by an Italian investment group has been diligently following its mantra for more than 112 years.
Just recently, they blended the work of a regular automobile manufacturer with the posh dealings of an haute couture brand. As such, the Plus Four and Plus Six have received another slew of updates from 2023 onwards, of course with better everything. But that was not all, since Morgan also rhymes with exoticness, even when it comes to partnerships.
Just recently, for example, the Morgan Plus models also got a nice audio boost from none other than the famed company Sennheiser. And even though it has been just a quick slew of months since the iconic Morgan 3-Wheeler was retired in favor of the all-new Super 3, the latter has also been a focus for the company’s new, ritzy partnerships.
First with Malle London and now also with the good folks over at the resort wear and swimwear brand Orlebar Brown. The duo claim they joined forces to “create the ultimate holiday-ready Super 3” but we also think it could even join on the upcoming holiday season’s fun shopping spree, in a very quirky and three-wheeled way. Naturally, it will do so while featured against a remote paradise backdrop, right?
Well, this is not far from the truth, as far as we can tell from the promo video (embedded below) featuring Karl Shakur (a famed adventure photographer, visual artist, and architectural designer from Kansas). And Morgan says that although all its sports cars can be ‘tailored’ to different customer tastes, this one-off stands taller than the norm with “a range of bespoke design features.”
First, the OB x Morgan Super 3 got a pastel beige finish for the exterior and a matching Khaki Sand technical fabric for the cockpit. Then, “Orlebar Brown’s unique red colorway” is also featured prominently and other bespoke ideas include a “body-color instrument cluster, red cockpit bungee cords and a body-color OB liveried gearshift surround.”
Plus, among other things, there’s also a unique sunshade canopy, just in case winter is tame and one needs protection from the sun because the lotions are still waiting for the next summer season…
