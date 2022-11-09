Morgan Updates Plus Four and Plus Six for 2023 With Better Everything

Updated with better everything last year, the Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six have received yet another slew of updates. Effective from January 2023, the open-top models boast a redesigned interior, dynamic enhancements, as well as a high-fidelity audio system from Sennheiser.
First and foremost, Morgan has bundled the Plus Four and Plus Six into its Plus model family. Slotted under the Super pillar, the Plus twins are based on a bonded aluminum platform known as the CX-Generation platform.
Regarding the redesigned interior, the available formed aluminum dashboard and instrument panel open the list of improvements. Available in matte silver, matte black, or body color, these parts are joined by an available model designation on the passenger side of the dashboard.
New instrument artwork is featured as well, drawing inspiration from premium timepieces with a minimal aesthetic. Morgan has also incorporated an LCD information display in the dashboard, directly in front of the driver.
Each wooden section is handcrafted by skilled craftspeople, including the solid wooden lower rail situated beneath the aluminum dashboard. Beneath it, you’ll find a first for the Plus, namely a glovebox.
Available with a satin polished center section, the steering wheel’s finish is coordinated with the speaker grilles, door handles, handbrake, and the surrounds of the gear shifter. New door cards also need to be mentioned, along with Standard and Comfort Plus seating with redesigned headrests.
Also on the subject of aural pleasure, customers are presented with an eight-speaker audio system from Sennheiser. The lightweight audio system integrates four conventional speakers in the doors and rear panel, as well as four invisible speakers. Three units of the latter category are located behind the dashboard. The remaining invisible speaker is mounted in the lower compartment panel for bass reproduction. All eight speakers are connected to an amplifier with a dedicated digital signal processor.
In terms of vehicle dynamics, there is a lot to talk about. Plus models now feature electronic stability control, as well as a new braking system. Developed by Continental and AP Racing, these goodies are joined by automatic transmission calibrations made possible by the peeps at BMW.
Hill detection monitors the driver’s torque demand and uses an accelerometer to automatically select a lower gear for steep inclines. New suspension dampers and bushes are noted as well. Last but certainly not least, airbags now come standard in the Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six.
“The new Morgan Plus line celebrates the essence of unconventional driving and ethical engineering,” declared Massimo Fumarola, the big kahuna in charge of the Morgan Motor Company. “It unites timeless design and craftsmanship with the most exhilarating driving engagement. With Plus we want to honor those individuals who believe that motoring is not about status, but more about character, authenticity, and pleasure.”
