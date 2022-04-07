Do You Think You Can Do a Better Job at Designing Morgans? This Is Your Chance

If you can look back at the drawings you made in your childhood and say that the cars you drew were not awful, good for you. Moreover, if you happen to have a Bachelor's degree or an MBA in automotive, industrial, or transportation design, well, we have great news for you. The Morgan Motor Company is looking for a new automotive designer.
The position is described as an entry one, but it is within the design team, and you will have to relocate to Malvern, Worcestershire, or be willing to commute there to work 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday. The company is looking for a creative individual, and the person in question needs to be flexible, adaptable, and open-minded.
The ability to demonstrate a positive sense of humor is on the requirements list for the successful candidate, as well as the self-starter character trait. The latter refers to people who can start a task themselves, with little to no supervision, and be able to get it done as expected and on time. You know, what most of us expect from other adults to do if we hire them for something.
The new employee in the Morgan design department will also have to be an “excellent communicator” who will have the "confidence to present ideas to the wider team." So, if your sketches are great, but you are a bit too shy, you might need to work on yourself before applying for this job.
While people who can work with little supervision are required, it is also important for the successful candidate to know how to work in a team, albeit a small one, just so that all the cogs in the machine turn smoothly.
This job is for those who are qualified for an industrial design role, who also have a high proficiency in 2D visual communication, are skilled in 3D digital design, and can work particularly well with Adobe Photoshop, along with the entire Adobe creative suite.
The full job advert can be found in the PDF below. Since the Internet can be a powerful thing, out of respect for the British company, we only ask those sufficiently qualified to apply.
