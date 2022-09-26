Beautiful One-Owner 2003 Morgan Aero 8 Comes Up for Sale

The Morgan Aero 8 was a British sports car introduced in 2000 at the Geneva International Motor Show by Charles Morgan. It represented the company’s first all-new model since the introduction of the Morgan Plus 4 Plus in 1964 and was offered in four body styles over its eight-year production run, including coupe, speedster, targa-top, and convertible.
Morgan’s new offering was intended as a brand-new car for a new millennium and was the first model from the British marque to feature a state-of-the-art aluminum chassis. It also represented a pivotal step towards a more modern era for Morgan Motor Company.
The design and styling of the Aero 8 was a joint effort by Chris Lawrence, Charles Morgan, and other members of the Morgan Engineering Team, and it represented a modern take on the classic shape of the company’s models. However, the project started from a blank slate, and the company didn’t use any pre-existing Morgan parts in its construction.
Morgan introduced the Aero 8 as their first supercar, but many were quick to question whether it qualified as such. All things considered, though, there is no denying the model was fast.
Car enthusiasts and collectors will be happy to know a Morgan Aero 8 example in very good overall condition showed up at auction and is offered with just 23,734 miles (38,196 km) on the odometer.
This one-owner unit of the thoroughly modernized sports car is a 2003 model, so it belongs to the first generation. It is one of only around 214 examples reportedly produced. Less than half of these were right-hand drive, which makes this example quite rare.
It features a handsome Light Blue metallic livery (its original paint color) with a dark blue convertible hood. The interior boasts Shetland Vanilla leather upholstery with light wood and turned aluminum accents.
Moreover, the cabin features air conditioning, cruise control, as well as electric windows. A Sony radio / CD player and steering column-mounted audio controls are also included.
Riding on a set of 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Toyo Proxes R888 R tires, the Aero 8 is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.4-liter BMW-sourced V8 engine capable of delivering around 286 ps (282 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 322 lb-ft of torque at 3,750 rpm. This is enough to propel the car from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and give it a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). The power mill is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
This particular model also boasts a sports exhaust system, which has been fitted by a Morgan dealership.
With three more days left to bid on Collecting Car’s website, the highest offer now stands at £33,000 (approx. $35,300 at current exchange rates).
