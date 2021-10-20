Monterey Blue Lambo Diablo VT Oddly Failed to Sell, Second Attempt Also Futile?

Sometimes, Bring a Trailer auctions work in mysterious ways. For example, one might get mesmerized by the high six-figure insanity of certain no reserve sales. But somebody is probably going to learn the hard way about the other side of the coin... twice.
Anyone who’s got a crush on wedge-shaped supercars is probably going to love any Lamborghini. So, a final model year 2001 Lambo Diablo VT 6.0 dressed up in a stunning shade of Monterey Blue might be the ultimate treat. But how much is anyone willing to pay for owning one is anyone’s guess.
Someone going by the Bring a Trailer username bkniep and living in Saint Louis, Missouri, doesn’t have too many premonitions about the possible sales result of his or her beloved 19k-mile (around 30,500 km) Diablo supercar. After all, to be frank, this isn’t the first time we have noticed this example when it popped up for auction.
But the interesting thing is the original story didn’t have a happy ending. Not for the final bidder (the auction was already at $226k with ten more days to go at the time of writing), nor for the seller. And that’s because the Diablo listing was willingly withdrawn some days later.
Now the owner has seemingly decided to try its Lambo’s luck yet again. And boy, they’re in for a major disappointment! So, the highlights remain the same. We have the stunning Monterey Blue paintjob on the outside, as well as a Crema leather upholstery inside, with both showing normal signs of wear and tear.
There are also some neat carbon fiber accents, 18-inch OZ Racing forged magnesium wheels, the gated dogleg five-speed transaxle, as well as the glorious 6.0-liter V12. But – and get ready to brace yourselves for the punch line – the auction is mere hours away from wrapping up. And the current highest bid now stands at a lower figure of “just” $200k! If that’s not fate laughing in someone’s face...
