5 Low-Mile 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Has the 426CI, Looks, and Proverbial Catch

4 1,200-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Could Prove Entirely Affordable at “Just” Over $123k

3 Low-Mile 2012 Lexus LFA Auction Goes Berserk, Almost Hits the $700k Sweet Spot

1 Like-New 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Seeks a Bit of Auction Madness in Its Life

More on this:

1972 Chevy Blazer 4x4 Might Emerge as Surprisingly Affordable Vortec Adventurer

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.