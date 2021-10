1972 Chevy Blazer 4x4 Might Emerge as Surprisingly Affordable Vortec Adventurer

There’s a potential surprise in the making. Such as this 6.0 Vortec-powered 1972 Chevrolet Blazer 4×4 offered at auction on Bring a Trailer. It certainly looks immaculate, but that’s not the unexpected revelation. Rather, that has to do with the listing coming from a dealership in Costa Mesa, California (user EmergingCollectibles), which has the wonderful no reserve tag Well, that could transform into a veritable godsend, because there’s just one more day left on the auction clock and the current highest bid is at a mere $66k. Sure, it might sound like much for a vehicle that’s almost half a century old. But actually, it’s not. And we have a related example, namely an equally cool Viper Orange 1972 K5 that recently sold on Bring a Trailer for no less than $128k And this Blazer 4x4 is also not your average K5 . Instead, according to the description provided by the seller, during previous ownership, the Chevy went through a thorough refurbishment process that also included a heap of cool upgrades. Some of them are more than obvious, such as the JW Speaker lights, white 17-inch Black Rhino wheels and matching six-point roll cage, or the Vintage Air climate control.Other highlights are a bit more subtle. For example, the unit comes with front disc brakes, a suspension lift kit that includes Rancho dampers, a RetroSound head unit, or a neat dual exhaust, among others. But, most importantly, hiding under the hood is a 6.0-liter Vortec V8 engine that’s mated to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.Of course, there’s also a potentially negative TMU point. The odometer currently reads no less than 79k miles (around 127,000 km), and unfortunately, they’re of the nasty “total mileage unknown” variety.