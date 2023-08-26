Modified Honda CBX Merges Vintage Six-Cylinder Greatness With 21st Century Handling

A little while back, we had a look at a striking Honda CBX cafe racer built by Lys Motorcycles. Shop boss Dimitri took a 1982 model, beefed up its running gear considerably, and added an abundance of stylish custom touches to make it all come together. The end result was absolutely superb to say the least, so it wasn’t long before the bike-modding community took notice.

12 photos Photo: Lys Motorcycles