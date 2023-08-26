Henry McDonough’s LS2-Swapped Volvo 242 is Everything You Want in a Restomod

The Volvo 240 series was one of the first non-domestic automobiles that made Americans really think about whether size is better in an automotive context. Among the carbureted V8 land barges that the 240 shared American roads in the States, it was one of the first times domestic motorists thought to themselves, "Wait, so I don't need to drive a battleship on wheels?" But even so, the LS2 V8 under the hood of this custom Volvo 242 DL speaks a universal love language, one spoken through smoky burnouts instead of a spoken tongue.

12 photos Photo: Henry McDonough