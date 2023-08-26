Henry McDonough’s LS2-Swapped Volvo 242 is Everything You Want in a Restomod

The Volvo 240 series was one of the first non-domestic automobiles that made Americans really think about whether size is better in an automotive context. Among the carbureted V8 land barges that the 240 shared American roads in the States, it was one of the first times domestic motorists thought to themselves, "Wait, so I don't need to drive a battleship on wheels?" But even so, the LS2 V8 under the hood of this custom Volvo 242 DL speaks a universal love language, one spoken through smoky burnouts instead of a spoken tongue.
This one-of-a-kind build comes to us courtesy of an 18-year-old McPherson College student and upcoming restomod influencer called Henry McDonough. Though just a fraction of the age of most other restomodders out there, Henry's knack for combining quirky, unique automobiles with powerful modern American V8s is already on par with people double or even triple his age. With the help of his buddy Joe Kezo, this classic went from just another old Volvo to a supremely capable canyon-carving monster thanks to a six-liter LS2 V8 ripped from a salvaged 2006 Pontiac GTO.
Pitty, because the GTO is one of the all-time great muscle cars of the last 25 years. But come on, it's not like it isn't being transplanted into something even more bizarre. Mounted to the chassis via a set of custom mounts from STS Machining, this LS2 sports a couple of modifications not found on the GTO. For one thing, a new rear sump oil pan was needed for the new drivetrain to clear the cross-member underneath the body. Once that was sorted, a Holley Terminator X ECU was fitted to maximize performance and to easily dial in the tuning.
This Volvo's BorgWarner T-56 six-speed manual gearbox mounted behind the engine also comes from an 06 GTO. From there, a three-inch driveshaft feeds to a Moser M88 full-floating 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears and a TrueTrac limited-slip differential. Surprisingly, two different brake companies supply pads and rotors at the front and rear of this vehicle. Brembo four-pistons take care of stopping at the front, and Wilwood Dynopros take up the rear. Watching this amazing build take shape via photos Henry supplied was nothing short of a treat.
Seeing an ostensibly stock Volvo 242 that could have featured any number of anemic four-cylinder engines under its bonnet utterly transform into something unrecognizable yet undeniably fascinating is the essence of what makes restomods an American pastime. To see somebody so young as Henry already so supremely capable in his vision and his abilities only tells us that restomods won't go into that good night as soon as all the baby boomers and Gen-Xers get too old to keep wrenching. With people like Henry among our ranks, the art form won't go anywhere any time soon.
