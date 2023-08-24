The Pontiac Challenger GTO Muscle Ute Clearly Doesn't Understand Its Detroit Allegiances

Unfortunately, it seems like we are approaching the dusk of the muscle car era as we know it – with thundering V8s and thumping exhaust notes. And yet, it seems that all significant nameplates are becoming more remarkable by the minute. Well, not necessarily in the real world.
Over there, General Motors is almost ready to kill off the sixth generation Chevy Camaro pony and muscle car after the 2024 model year production concludes next January. And all collectors have to brag about are the range-wide Collector's Edition or the 56-unit Garage 56 ZL1s. Meanwhile, the worst is yet to come – as the leading brand hasn't prepared a successor for now.
Over in Mopar's backyard, Stellantis has also ordained the new EV lifestyle for Dodge. As such, the 2023 model year is the final memento of the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models. Luckily, fans got a wider selection of goodies, including seven 'Last Call' editions to make everyone proud – up to 1,025 hp on E85 for the quarter-mile dragstrip 'god,' the Challenger Demon 170. After that, it's all silence – with nine Banshee EV power levels for the upcoming series production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
Coincidence or not, both the Charger and Challenger were reworked beyond their current lease of life across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, the 2025 Dodge Charger Red Edition was modeled after the 1999 Dodge Charger R/T four-door concept car, basically coming full circle with the sedan styling of the modern Charger. Of course, it may be a little too quirky for those Mopar fans accustomed to the gracious yet muscular lines of the current generation.
Well, quirkiness goes to eleven next, I am sorry. That's because this virtual artist, better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, likes to CGI-play with simple yet quirky stuff, such as this Pontiac x Dodge x Ute mashup. Seriously, this design project is a Dodge Challenger with the quad-eye face of a 1970 Pontiac GTO and the body of a coupe utility. Thus, meet the Dodge Challenger GTO Ute, a modern "pickup up muscle drift car," according to the author.
And if you don't like it, again – sorry – there's more to it as the CGI expert also envisioned the resurrection of the 1970s GTO on the backbones of the Dodge Challenger pony/muscle coupe! But what could power this crazy idea – should we think about a 670-hp LT6 5.5-liter V8 from the C8 Corvette Z06 to signal this is no ordinary Challenger? Or should we leave it with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 because it has some extra ponies, especially if we choose a Redeye?
