autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 

Modified Grumman Widgeon Flying Boat Sure Beats a Wingless Speed Boat

Home > News > Float and Dive
12 Feb 2022, 08:33 UTC ·
We love vessels that float along the water just as much as we do cars and planes. If you're able to take one of those two paradigms and combine them into something altogether different, that's even better in our book. Check out this beautifully restored 1944 Grumman G-44 Widgeon we think might be a better buy than a speedboat at the same price.
Widgeon 9 photos
Grumman WidgeonGrumman WidgeonGrumman WidgeonGrumman WidgeonGrumman WidgeonGrumman WidgeonGrumman WidgeonGrumman Widgeon
First, the basic facts. This adorable flying boat left the Grumman aviation factory in Bethpage, New York, back in 1944. At the time, it was the smallest flying boat of the Grumman fleet, out-sized by the Goose and the Albatross, respectively. One Widgeon crew even managed to locate and sink a German U-Boat off the coast of Lousiana on On August 1, 1942.

This particular example wasn't the one that felled the mighty U-Boat. It's just a couple of years too young for that, unfortunately. Even so, there's quite a lot to like about these plucky little flying boats. This one's even been modified in a couple of different ways. Firstly the inverted Ranger six-cylinder piston engines were replaced with Lycoming GO-480 ones for better fuel consumption, takeoff and maximum speed.

This was performed at McKinnon Enterprises of Sandy, Oregon. While there, this Widgeon received the full suite of modern navigation, communication, and avionics systems all modern FAA-approved flying machines can't take off without. That includes a Garmin GTN750 NAV/COM/GPS unit, a King KMA24 Audio Panel, and a Garmin GTS800 Traffic System, among other modern technology upgrades.

It may not be number's matching anymore, but it's not like this Widgeon is a timeless classic fighter plane like other aircraft Grumman designed - do the F6F Hellcat and the F-14 Tomcat ring a bell? We're joking, of course, but you get our point. If there was any Grumman plane worth restomodding, it was sure this one. At $275,000 before tax via Apex Aircraft of Canada, this flying boat is still less expensive than a 2020 Pavati AL26 speed boat, and you can't generate lift in one of those.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Grumman Widgeon Grumman flying boat
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories